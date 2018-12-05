IGP Idris wants police inspector-generals appointed without Senate confirmation

Related News

Nigeria’s Inspector-general of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has advised that the Senate confirmation should be expunged from the process of appointing an Inspector-General of Police.

Mr Idris, in his address at a public hearing on a bill for an act to repeal the Police Act, proposed the part of senate confirmation should be removed in the bill under consideration.

The bill, in clause 7, recommends that interested applicants for the role of IGP shall apply through the Nigerian Police Council, which will nominate three from the pool of application and forward same to the president.

From the three, the bill proposes that ‘the president shall appoint Inspector-General of Police from the recommended applicants, subject to senate approval.’

This is a move away from what presently obtains, where the president appoints whoever he or she deems fit and forward such name for senate confirmation.

Mr Idris, however, does not subscribe to the senate confirmation of such appointments. Asides senate confirmation, Mr Idris also wants the application procedure removed.

“The provision of the bill, captured in section 7, which deals with the appointment of the Inspector General of Police, has generated debate as to ‘its’ appropriateness… High on the debate is the application of procedure of police officers intending to become the Inspector General of Police. It is the position of the police that application procedures, as provided, is not necessary and should be discarded.

“The issue of tenure of office of five years for the Inspector General of Police as indicated in the bill is very appropriate and should be maintained. Tenure of the office of Inspector of the General of Police like other security agencies such as EFCC, ICPC and even the Police Service Commission will stabilise the office of the Inspector General of Police and enable him to set out strategic operation plans for the Nigerian police force.

“The appointment of the Inspector General of Police by the president on the advice of the police council, without the senate confirmation, is the desire of the police and should be made to be in the bill.”

Mr Idris has had a long-standing feud with the eight Senate.

For three consecutive times this year, he snubbed the Senate’s invitation.

The senate, in reaction to his snub, had in May declared him an enemy of democracy.

Earlier, the chairman of the senate committee on police affairs, Tijjani Kaura, said the bill is important to equip the police to face new challenges and crime trends.

“It goes without saying that crimes have grown from crude rustic practice that we used to know in those ‘days’, to a sophisticated and highly yielding business to its criminals and perpetrators, with new crimes springing up at ‘an’ alarming rate.

“It is thus clear that if the police are to effectively discharge its duties and responsibilities to meet with international best practices, as it is obtained in other parts of the world, then the police must be provided with sufficient welfare package, training and re-training, machineries to effectively discharge the constitutional responsibilities.

“In consideration of the foregoing, the current initiative of repealing and enacting the police act is commencing, to ensure the placement of an enabling law by the national assembly ‘and’ to make an enduring and sustainable legislative support for the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.