JUST IN: Reps get three new members

Members of the House of Reps
Members of the House of Reps

Three new persons formally joined the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The oath of office was adminstered on the new lawmakers by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The new members are Yusuf Nuhu (Bauchi, Toro Federal Constituency), Tunji Olawuyi (Kwara, Irepodun/Isin/Oke Ero/Ekiti Federal Constituency) and Abubakar Kusada (Katsina, Kankia/Kusada Federal Constituency). They are all members of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress and were recently elected to fill vacancies in their various constituencies.

Two of the seats (Katsina and Bauchi) were recently declared vacant by the speaker after the former occupants were elected senators.

The former occupant of Irepodun/Isin/Oke Ero/Ekiti federal constituency of Kwara State, Funke Adedoyin, died in September after a brief illness.

Also on Wednesday, a lawmaker from Anambra State, Gabriel Onyewife, defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Onyewife said his defection was due to the crisis and factions in APGA.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.