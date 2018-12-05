JUST IN: Reps get three new members

Related News

Three new persons formally joined the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The oath of office was adminstered on the new lawmakers by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The new members are Yusuf Nuhu (Bauchi, Toro Federal Constituency), Tunji Olawuyi (Kwara, Irepodun/Isin/Oke Ero/Ekiti Federal Constituency) and Abubakar Kusada (Katsina, Kankia/Kusada Federal Constituency). They are all members of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress and were recently elected to fill vacancies in their various constituencies.

Two of the seats (Katsina and Bauchi) were recently declared vacant by the speaker after the former occupants were elected senators.

The former occupant of Irepodun/Isin/Oke Ero/Ekiti federal constituency of Kwara State, Funke Adedoyin, died in September after a brief illness.

Also on Wednesday, a lawmaker from Anambra State, Gabriel Onyewife, defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Onyewife said his defection was due to the crisis and factions in APGA.