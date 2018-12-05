Is a presidential aide’s post about Atiku sharing money, food in Sokoto true?

A media aide to Nigerian President Buhari has claimed that PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, distributed cash and food at his Sokoto rally held on Monday December 3.

The aide, Lauretta Onochie, tweeted an image supposedly from the Sokoto campaign rally. While the tweet has garnered multiple retweets, we have found the image to be recycled and miscontextualised.

Also, one Facebook user, named Zara Gift Onyinye, posted the same picture and tagged it “This is how it happened in Sokoto today…Shameless to say the least”. The post has since garnered over 1,800 shares.

Having reversed search the image, we found that the same image first appeared online in February 2017 when a Lagos-based Charity foundation, released photos from an outreach: here.

The same image was reused to publicise a Nollywood actor’s orphanage visit, two days later also in February 2017.

We, therefore, submit that this image does not support the claim that presidential hopeful Atiku, induced voters with cash or gift at his December 3, 2018 Sokoto campaign rally.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.