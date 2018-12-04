Five injured as ex-minister, speaker escape lynching in Jigawa

Jigawa on map

Political thugs on Saturday stormed into the house of Nigeria’s former minister of commerce, Bello Maitama, and vandalised two of his official vehicles and that of the Speaker, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Isa Idris.

Mr Maitama, a commerce minister during the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida, was chairing a reconciliation meeting with aggrieved members of the APC in his residence in Gwaram Local Government Area when thugs disrupted the process and attempted to lynch the minister.

A witness, who was part of the reconciliation committee, told journalists that it took the combined efforts of the security agencies to whisk away the ex-minister and the speaker but their vehicles were not spared.

He said the security agencies had to fire gunshots into the air to disperse the gathering of the thugs, highlighting that if that move was not made, the situation might have turned more violent.

The ex-minister was chairing a reconciliation committee meeting which was aimed at bringing back to fold the aggrieved members of the ruling APC in the state.

Recently, the governor, Mohammad Badaru, constituted a reconciliation committee to bring together all aggrieved members of the APC in the state.

The attackers were believed to be sponsored by other local politicians in Gwaram who have been nursing grudges with the council boss, Abdulmalik Shehu, whom they accuse of not running an inclusive government.

A witness told reporters that politics in Gwaram has been tense, ever since the council boss was installed by the state authority. He has allegedly not been carrying along members of the party at the grassroots.

Unfortunately for the attackers, the council chairman and his deputy escaped through a back fence.

Jigawa police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, however, downplayed the situation, saying that it was just a fight between political thugs, after the meeting with the ex-minister.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the event happened over the weekend and that the police have arrested ten suspects with regard to the violence.

Five persons were injured and are currently receiving treatment, he said.

