Articulated vehicle kills 10 roadside vendors in Kebbi

Nigeria map showing Kebbi State
Nigeria map showing Kebbi State

An articulated vehicle on Monday killed 10 roadside vendors in Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicle driver lost control and rammed into a roadside market, killing the vendors.

A witness, Adamu Jega, said the vehicle was coming from Yauri/Koko axis of the road when it lost control while the driver was attempting to avoid a head-on collision with a car on the opposite direction near the market.

Mr Jega said the accident killed 10 people instantly while 46 others injured had been taken to Jega General Hospital for treatment.

Another witness, Yusuf Muhammad, said: “casualties would have been more than the number if the vendors had not sighted the vehicle because many of them ran away from the road before it reached the spot.”

When a NAN Correspondent contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Ibrahim Kangiwa, he said FRSC had not been informed of the accident

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.