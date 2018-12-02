Police promote 239 senior officers, 7981 inspectors

Nigerian Police Marching. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]
The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday announced promotions for 239 senior police officers and 7,981 inspectors.

Two police commissioners have been elevated to the rank of assistant inspectors- general; while 10 assistant police commissioners are now deputy commissioners.

Twelve police superintendents were promoted to chief superintendents, and 76 deputy police superintendents are now superintendents.

The exercise also saw 139 assistant police superintendents get promoted as deputy superintendents.

Ikechukwu Ani, a spokesperson for the PSC, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES that the police regulatory institution also ratified the promotion of 7,981 inspectors, all of whom are products of the last departmental selection board, DSB, to the next rank of assistant superintendents.

The promotions were part of the decisions of the second plenary meeting of the PSC in Wudil, Kano, and presided over by the Musiliu Smith, a retired inspector-general and chairman of the PSC.

Peter Babatunde Ogunyawo and Mohammed Hussein, both commissioners, have now been promoted assistant inspectors-general; while Eusuong James, Ogundele Ayodeji, Abdullahi Shehu, Ajala Ayoola, Ohikere Idris, Alfa Jibrin, Romokere Ibiani, francis Bissong, Akika Augustine and Peter Wagbara, former ACP Operations Delta State Command, were promoted deputy commissioners.

Police superintendents promoted to chief superintendents were Yahaya Yakasai, Simon Odidi, Musa Umaru, Lucky Seibai, Samuel Anele, Moses Iruonagbe, Gambo Ado, Mohammed Bashir, Malam Danladi, Gloria Reuben, Dalhatu Nuru and Godwin Toho.

Felix Okoro, Sunday Okah, Bamidele John Olatona, Adeniyi Victor Coker, Charles Njoku, Kwaruul Yakubu and Olowo Adisa were some of the 79 DSPs promoted to the next rank of SP.

Some of the ASPs promoted DSPs included Fayiwole Oluwadare, Kolawole Olagunju, Alabijah Eche and Timothy Jonathan.

The approval of the promotion of the 239 senior officers and ratification of the 7981 Inspectors to ASP have been conveyed to Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris for implementation in a letter signed by Musa Istifanus, permanent secretary and secretary to the PSC, Mr Ani said.

