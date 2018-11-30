EFCC nabs Lebanese with over $2m cash at Abuja airport

Abbas Lakis
Abbas Lakis

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Abbas Lakis, a Lebanese, for money laundering offence.

Mr Lakis was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following intelligence report that he had on him, undeclared huge sums of monies aboard the Egypt Airline bringing him from the Kano Airport en route Lebanon.

At the point of arrest, a thorough search on his luggage, uncovered $2,104,936 (Two Million, One Hundred and Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty six Dollars), £163, 740 (One Hundred and Sixty Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty Pounds), €144,680 (One Hundred and Forty Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty Euros).

Other currencies found with Lakis include Riyal 391,838 (Three Hundred and Ninety One Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty Eight Riyals), CHF 3,420 (Three Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty Swiss Franc),Lira 435 (Four Hundred and Thirty five Lira), £109,000 (One Hundred and Nine Thousand Lebanese Pounds), Dirhams 10,135 (Ten Thousand One Hundred and Thirty Five UAE Dirhams) ¥10,000 (Ten Thousand Chinese Yuan) and Riyal10 (Ten Qatar riyal), in his possession.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

