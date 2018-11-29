2019: PDP inaugurates presidential campaign council as Atiku calls for sack of police IG

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a 154-member presidential campaign council with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as its Director-General.

At the inauguration of the council on Thursday at Legacy House, Maitama, the party’s presidential campaign office, were chieftains of the party.

Inaugurating the council, National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, said it is expected to steer the affairs of the campaigns of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking at the event, Mr Abubakar called for the sack of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We must demand the removal of the IGP, members of the campaign council have the responsibility of ensuring that this is done in good time,” he said.

Mr. Abubakar also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of resorting to personal attacks due to what he described as the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“APC government is resorting to a campaign of personal attacks because of their failure in four years. Nigerians know that APC government has failed woefully.”

He said a government that has been in power for almost a term should be campaigning with its achievements rather than personal attacks, further restating his commitment to an issue-based electioneering campaign.

“I made it clear that my campaigns will be issues-based,” he said.

Mr Abubakar said there will be no parallel structure to cause confusion in his campaigns, contrary to earlier speculaions.

“We are facing an APC government that is despearate to cling to power. This will be the toughest contest since 1999.”

He urged President Buhari to sign the recently amended Electoral Act into law.

“I call on PMB to sign into law, without further delay the Electoral Act before him if he is truly interested in free and fair elections.”