Senate adjourns to allow PDP lawmakers attend NEC meeting

The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary to allow Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers attend their party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.
The lawmakers, who adjourned after an executive session that lasted about an hour, did not consider any item on the Order Paper.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that details of the executive session were not made public by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.
However, votes and proceedings of Tuesday sitting were adopted before adjournment.
The items on the order paper are the presentation of reports on the attempted assassination of Dino Melaye and report on Prison Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2018 among others.(NAN)
