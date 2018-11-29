Togolese cook who allegedly killed Lagos businessman is alive – Prisons Service

Related News

The Togolese who allegedly murdered his Nigerian employer is not dead, the Nigeria Prisons Service has said.

Sunday Anani was arrested for allegedly killing the Chairman of Credit Switch Technology Limited, Ope Bademosi.

Mr Anani was employed as a cook in Mr Bademosi’s house before the murder.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Prison Service, Francis Enobore, on Wednesday told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that the suspect is not dead.

There had been reports in various news media that the accused had died in prison custody.

“The rumour is not true, ” Mr Enobore said. “I have just spoken with the prison service command in Lagos and they said they still have him.”

The spokesperson explained the reason the suspect could not be shown to journalists on Wednesday evening after the rumour spread.

”You know they have closed by this time, ” he said. “The officer that spoke with me told me that if not because the prison has closed, he would have brought him out so he does a video call with me.”

Mr Anani was arrested after he allegedly stabbed Mr Bademosi on the chest three times in the latter’s house at Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos on October 31.

The suspect then escaped with valuables allegedly stolen from the house. He was tracked to Ondo State where he was arrested on November 2.

His murder trial commenced on November 12 but was adjourned till December 18 pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Chief Magistrate, O.O. Oshin, ordered that the suspect be remanded in prison pending legal advice.