Police arrest two teenage brothers allegedly in possession of human head

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The police in Lagos State have arrested two teenage brothers allegedly in possession of a fresh human head along Ajah-Epe Expressway.

The spokesman for the police in the state, CSP Chike Oti, said on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday about 8.30 p.m. by a team of anti-kidnapping operatives.

Mr Oti said the operatives were on routine patrol between Ajah/Epe expressway when they met the brothers, aged 18 and 19 and resident at Tunde Balogun Street, Shapati, Ibeju-Lekki , a suburb of Lagos State.

He said that on interrogation, the youth confessed that one Sodiq Abefe contracted them to provide him with human head at the cost of N200,000.

“They confessed that they lured the victim by sending him to buy Coca-Cola drink for them and when he brought the drinks to them they held him and cut of his head with a knife.

“The victim has been identified by his parents as Joseph Makinde, aged 10. The corpse was recovered from an uncompleted building located at Shapati.

“Effort is being made to arrest the said Sodiq Abefe who allegedly contracted the duo to commit the heinous crime,” Mr Oti said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Imohimin Edgal, had directed that the case be handed over to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigations.

Mr Oti said the CP reiterated his earlier warning to criminals to repent, relocate from the state or regret the consequences of their actions. (NAN)

