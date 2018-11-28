Maryam Sanda Trial: Another prosecution witness testifies

Related News

A witness on Wednesday narrated what might have led to the death of Bilyaminu Bello, who was allegedly killed by his wife, Maryam Sanda.

Mr Bello, a son of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Haliru Bello, died in November last year.

Ms Sanda was charged for his murder, alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Aliyu Sanda; and their house-help, Sadiya Aminu.

On Wednesday, a prosecution lawyer, Fidelis Ogbebe, presented a witness, Umar Muhammed, to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama which is handling the trial.

Mr Muhammed, the driver to the deceased’s father, narrated his version of events on the day of Mr Bilyaminu’s death.

“On that fateful day, I was in my house when I received a call from one of our workers that Bilyaminu is dead.

“Immediately, I left my house and went straight to my boss’s house (Bilyaminu’s father) at No. 1 Cassandra, Maitama. When I entered the house, I did not meet anybody. I quickly made a call and I was told they were at the Maitama Police Station.

“I went to the police station and met them there and we proceeded to the General Hospital, Maitama where we were given the corpse. We took Bilyaminu’s body to the Central Mosque, there the Islamic rites were performed. I saw some wounds on his body, one on the neck, another on the lap, on the chest and the last one on his right-hand side. The one on the hand and lap were stitched. I bathed him,” Mr Muhammed added.

During cross-examination, the first defendant’s lawyer, R. Okotiobo, asked Mr Muhammed if he was aware that according to the Islamic law, it is the relative of the deceased or a professional person that bathes the corpse.

Mr Muhammed replied yes.

“Are you also aware that following the Islamic law, you are supposed to cover the body of the deceased from the stomach to the knee while bathing?”

Again, Mr Muhammed said “Yes.”

Under further cross-examination by Hussein Musa, the second, third and fourth defendants’ counsel, Mr Muhammed said he could not tell what caused the injuries sustained by the deceased.

The judge, Yusuf Halilu, adjourned further hearing following an application by the prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbebe.

Mr Ogbebe told the court his two remaining witnesses were not in court and promised to produce them on the next adjourned date after which he would close his case.

Mr Halilu adjourned the matter to December 3 for the continuation of hearing.

He urged the prosecution to ensure they produce all their witnesses on the adjourned date.