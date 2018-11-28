JUST IN: Buhari convenes Heads of State meeting over Boko Haram

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has convened a meeting of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

The meeting will hold on November 29 at N’Djamena, the Chadian capital.

Mr Buhari convened the consultative meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the LCBC.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesperson, said in a statement Wednesday that the one-day meeting would review the security situation in the areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency and adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to meet the challenges of securing the areas.

Mr Buhari convened the meeting after his visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, to declare open the annual Chief of Army Staff conference.

The conference earlier billed for Benin, Edo State, on Tuesday, was moved to Maiduguri following a resurgence of attacks by the terror group, Boko Haram.

The insurgents recently attacked military formations in Metele in Southern Borno leading to high casualty figures.

Reports say Boko Haram are taking advantage of the withdrawal of Chadian troops along its border with Nigeria.

Mr Buhari had earlier sent his Minister of Defence, Manir Dan-Ali, for consultations with the Chadian authorities.

“The presidents of the LCBC member countries of Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and the Central African Republic have been invited to attend the meeting,” Mr Adesina said.

He also said the president of Benin Republic, “a troop-contributing country, has also been invited to attend”.

“The MNJTF and the national operations of the affected countries have appreciably degraded the capacity of Boko Haram terrorists, although the insurgents still retain the capacity to attack isolated targets in desperate search for supplies,” the statement said.