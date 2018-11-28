Why we arrested Deji Adeyanju, two others — Police

Related News

The police on Wednesday said they have detained political activist, Deji Adeyanju, as well as two others who were part of a demonstration on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that Mr Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams were arrested in Abuja on allegations of criminal defamation and breach of public peace.

They have been arraigned at a court in Abuja.

Mr Moshood said the arrest of the three citizens did not violate either the Nigerian Constitution or the police establishment powers.

And even though they have rights as citizens, “these rights must be observed with decorum, in good faith and without violating the rights of other millions of Nigerians to free movement and access to safety and security across the country.”

The police accused Messrs Adeyanju, Abobama and Williams of contravening criminal statutes by their conduct both physically and online.

“They are already arraigned in court in Abuja for prosecution,” police said.

Mr Moshood attached some placards and screenshots of Mr Adeyanju’s Facebook page which the police found to be criminally defamatory and “capable of inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order.”

Mr Adeyanju, who has led regular protests against injustice and other highhanded conducts of public institutions and individuals, has frequently clashed with security agencies.

He had been arrested at least three times in 2018, all while leading or participating in protests.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Adeyanju and others have contacted their lawyers before being charged Wednesday afternoon.