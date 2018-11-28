MDAs get two weeks deadline to submit audited accounts

Related News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) yet to submit their audited accounts to the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, to do so within the next two weeks.

The Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine, said this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Ayine said the chairman of the committee, Matthew Urhoghide, gave the directive when he led members of the committee on an oversight visit to the Audit House in Abuja.

While reiterating the importance of the PAC, Mr Ayine urged the members to continue to uphold the tenets and sacred traditions which the PAC was known for, in line with global best practices.

“This vital quality is what gives credibility to the work of the committee and continue to evoke public confidence in the decisions of the PAC.

“The relationship between my office and the PAC must remain cordial and healthy to achieve success in public accountability.

“While the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) provides the necessary and vital reports for PAC to work with, the latter gives effect to the Auditor-General’s recommendations, ’’ he said in a statement.

Mr Ayine said the office was ensuring that its reports were based on verifiable facts and not mere hearsay.

He noted that the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) accrual accounting recently adopted in the country would ensure that each MDA prepared a stand-alone account, which the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation would consolidate.

Responding, the PAC chairman noted that the consideration of the 2016 audit report would soon commence.

He said that findings from the report showed that laid-down procedures for government spending had been breached by some MDAs.

“We have received the Auditor-General’s Audited Report for 2016 and we want to start inviting those agencies to offer explanations on some of the infractions identified.

“We have also observed that the audited accounts of certain agencies were not included in the Auditor-General’s submitted reports over the years and sought to know the reasons for the omission, ’’ Mr Urhoghide said.

(NAN)