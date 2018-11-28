Gombe senator defects to APC

Related News

A senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Joshua Lidani (Gombe South), has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, formally made the announcement on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

“Let me inform this Senate that very distinguished Senator Joshua Lidani representing Gombe South is defecting from the PDP to the APC. Congratulations,” he said.

Although no reason was given for his defection, Mr Lidani is one of the many lawmakers who had defected from one party to another.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives had in the last one month witnessed several defections after dozens of members, mostly from the ruling APC, defected to other parties in August.