Buhari nominates three career ambassadors-designate

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated three new career ambassadors-designate for confirmation by the Senate.

The nomination was contained in a letter he addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, requesting the confirmation of the nominees.

The letter reads:

“In accordance to Section 171 (1)(c) sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted three nominees as Career Ambassadors-Designate. Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.

1. Mr Christopher C. Chejina (Delta State)

2. Mr Bukar Kolo (Yobe State)

3. Mr M.A Mabdul (Benue State)

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Distinguished Senate.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”