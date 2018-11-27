Buhari nominates three career ambassadors-designate

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated three new career ambassadors-designate for confirmation by the Senate.

The nomination was contained in a letter he addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, requesting the confirmation of the nominees.

The letter reads:

“In accordance to Section 171 (1)(c) sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted three nominees as Career Ambassadors-Designate. Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.

1. Mr Christopher C. Chejina (Delta State)

2. Mr Bukar Kolo (Yobe State)

3. Mr M.A Mabdul (Benue State)

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Distinguished Senate.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.