Husband shoots wife, in-law, self in South African court

A man and a woman have been shot dead and the third person was left seriously injured following a shooting that took place at the Durban’s Magistrate Court, South Africa on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson, Tembeka Mbele, said the shooting occurred in the divorce court just before lunch when a man opened fire on his wife and her brother.

“There was a court case taking place in the divorce court between the deceased and the suspect.

“In the morning, the court adjourned and just before the court resumed, the suspect began shooting his wife and the wife’s brother,’’ she said.

Mbele further said that after shooting his wife and brother-in-law, the suspect turned the gun on himself.

“The suspect is now in a critical condition in hospital, after turning the gun on himself.

“He is under police guard and he will appear in court when he is medically fit,’’ Mbele said.

The suspect will be charged with double murder.

Police are still investigating the motive of the killings.

Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics said that their paramedics were the first at the scene when the shooting occurred.

He said a fourth person got injured as a result of broken glasses after the shooting.

(Xinhua/NAN)

