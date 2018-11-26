Buhari mourns NLNG poetry prize winner, Ikeogu Oke

Ikeogu Oke
Ikeogu Oke, winner 2017 Nigeria Prize for Literature, an annual competition sponsored by NLNG. [Photo credit: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep grief at the news of the death of one of Nigeria’s renowned poets and winner of the 2017 NLNG-sponsored Nigerian Prize for Literature, Ikeogu Oke.

Mr Oke died at the National Hospital Abuja on Saturday.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, President Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to Oke’s family, the literary and creative community on the painful demise of the award-winning poet,” his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Monday.

“The President affirms that as an author, journalist and poet, Oke exuded vibrancy, intelligence and innovation in his works as a social commentator, constantly in search of plausible answers and solutions to contemporary issues bedevilling his society.

“Through his poetry, the President believes that Oke enriched Nigeria’s literary genre and his legacy will live on in his works, which he was incredibly proud of and committed to, as he wrote in his epic Epitaph: ‘‘Here lies a man who loved virtue and art, And gave to both his fortunes and his heart…’’

“The President encourages all Nigerians, the literary community and lovers of art to honour Ikeogu Oke’s memory by imbibing the didactic message of his works.

“He prays God to console all who mourn the departed poet and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest,” Mr Adesina stated.

