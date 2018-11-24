Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea (Live Updates): Super Falcons gun for big win

Related News

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be gunning for a big over Equatorial Guinea as they hope to seal their place in the semi-final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations this evening.

With the tricky nature of Group B and the present standings, only a big win will be apt for the Super Falcons if they are to sail through to the semi-final with fewer hassles.

On paper, Nigeria should beat Equatorial Guinea to avenge the 2008 loss and be among the semi-finalists.

But the Falcons themselves have not given their fans so much hope, particularly after losing their opening fixture to South Africa.

If the determination with which the Nigerian women responded in bashing Zambia 4-0 in their last match returns, Equatorial Guinea should be getting ready for another harvest of goals having shipped in a dozen in their first two games against Zambia and South Africa.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates…

Kickoff 5.p.m.

Nigeria keeper, Oluehi gets a feel of the ball as Equatorial Guinea make the first attempt

Oparanozie makes a run from the left flank but no one to connect her cross in the box

First corner kick goes to Nigeria and Captain Chikelu takes a short one

Nigeria win a free kick from a promising position

Ball to be changed as the players make complaint to the referee

GOALLL!! Ordega scores the opening goal for Nigeria

She expertly shoots the ball in between the legs of the Equatorial Guinea keeper

Ordega on the run again but she has been halted after committing a foul

GOALLL!!! Oshoala makes it 2-0

Throw-in for Nigeria near Equatorial Guinea box

Oshoala tries to locate Ordega with a swinging pass but Equatorial Guinea intercepts

CLOSE! Oshoala almost makes it three

GOAL… Oshoala gets it in again now 3-0

In their last game, Equatorial Guinea conceded seven goals… looking like they would ship in more today as they are 3-0 down after 25 minutes

Aside from Nigeria, only Equatorial Guinea have won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

SAVE! Oshoala still pressing for more but Equatorial Guinea keeper makes a save

One minute added time

Half Time: Equatorial Guinea 0- 4 Nigeria

Second half resumes and Super Falcons get the game back underway

Goal!!! Oparanozie gets it in

Ordega has her hand written all over that goal with a good assist Ohale brought down… free kick for Nigeria

Falcons Coach ready to make his first substitution

Misplaced pass and Equatorial Guinea get a throw in

Desire Oparanozie off for Mary Imo

Imo missed a very chance from close range

Ordega tries another cross but Equatorial Guinea keeper blocks off for a corner kick

Goal!! Captain Rita Chikwelu makes it 6-0

Ebere Orji appears injured.

Ngozi Ebere cannot continue… Mary Ogbonna comes in

Its still 1-1 in the other Group B clash between South Africa and Zambia

Poor long-range shot by Captain Chikwelu

Side netting… Oshoala missed a glorious chance for a fourth goal

looking like Josephine Chukuwnoye is trouble.. she is being attended to by the medics on the sidelines

Two minutes added time

Free kick for Nigeria as Ordega is brought down

Full Time Equatorial Guinea 0-6 Nigeria