My Transition Hours: Two days after official launch, Jonathan cries over piracy of book

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has raised an alarm that a fake copy of his book, My Transition Hours, launched on Tuesday, is being pirated online.

PREMIUM TIMES checked through the pirated PDF copy trending on WhatsApp and observed it has 254 pages against the original which has 194 pages.

Mr Jonathan unveiled his book at a lavish event held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The original hard copy of the book was advertised by Mr Jonathan on his Twitter handle with two different cover prices, N10,500 (hardback) and N5,000 (paperback).

“We have just been informed that a fake document contrived by mischief makers is being passed on as the e-version and hard copy of the just launched ‘#MyTransitionHours’, Mr Jonathan stated on Twitter.

“We advise the general public to ignore such publication as the chapters and contents are not the same as the book publicly presented two days ago in Abuja. #MyTransitionHours

“Also, note that the e-copy of #MyTransitionHours ’is not being marketed, as such, the fake online version could only have been created by those out to deceive the unsuspecting public”, Mr Jonathan said.

It should be noted that the book has received lots of criticism since its launch with Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State dismissing it as ‘fiction.”