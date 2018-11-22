Too much talking, poor policy implementation hampering Nigeria’s development – Osinbajo

Related News

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday outlined some of the problems hampering development in the country. He mentioned too much talking and poor implementation of policies as some of the limitations.

Mr Osinbajo spoke at the Ondo State two-day ‘State Development Partners Summit’ and re-launch of the State Education Endowment Fund held at the International Event Centre, Akure. The event began on Wednesday.

The vice president said Ondo State had a critical role to play in the development of the country.

Mr Osinbajo, who was represented by the director general of the National Information Technology Agency, Isa Ibrahim, maintained that there are potentials across the state, which he said was capable of transforming to all round development in the country.

He said the federal government was ready to partner with the state for all its potential to be harnessed.

He commended the Ondo State Governor , Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his administration’s developmental initiatives in the state.

“No doubt, Ondo State has a lot of potentials that can bring all round development to this country and this type of summit is an indication that the state is preparing for development,” the vice president said.

“I want to commend the state government for this great initiative where investors would come together to brainstorm.

“I must say that development has suffered in two ways; over exposure of words and under implementation of polices. We talk too much and pay less attention to implementation of our policies.

“Human capital development is key and I am happy the state is doing something on this because people must be involved in the process of development.”

In his remarks, Mr Akeredolu stressed that the summit was designed to create a platform for partnership with stakeholders in the private and the public sector for economic growth and development.

The governor said the collaboration would be in the area of agricultural development, infrastructural development and human development to create a resilient and growing economy in the state.

He added that the re-launch of the state Education Endowment Fund was aimed at bridging the funding gap in the education sector and also making public schools more attractive than the private ones.

“Development Partners Summit seeks to create a platform for partnering with key players in both private and public sectors in order to mobilize resources for engendering economic growth and development of the State,” the governor said.

“In the same vein, the rebirth of Ondo State Education Endowment Fund (OSEEF) today, is targeted at bridging the funding gap in the education sector. It is also aimed at creating an effective avenue for sustainable growth and development of education in the State.

“Ondo State has the potential to become a key player in the economy of the South-west region of Nigeria by virtue of its human and natural endowments. It is imperative that we re-engineer the economy and place it on a trajectory of sustained growth.

“To achieve this, our administration understands the fact that sustainable development can be accomplished through robust partnership. Therefore, our focus is to ensure rapid growth, development and sustainability of the economy.

“We need your collaboration and cooperation in the areas of Infrastructural development, Agricultural Development and Capacity Building to create a growing and resilient economy for our State. On our part, we will continue to put in place investor-friendly regulatory environment that will allow the private sector to thrive.

“Our ranking in the ease of doing business in the country has risen in recent times due to the purposeful drive at ensuring business friendly environment. Mr vice president, ladies and gentlemen, let me continue to assert with pride that not only is Ondo State adjudged one of the most peaceful states in the country, we are a focal point of development in the South West region.”