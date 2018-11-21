Saraki queries 14 Senate ad-hoc committees over delay in submission of reports

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, gave 14 ad-hoc committees one week to submit their reports.

These are committees constituted to investigate matters of urgent national importance and most of them were set up in 2017.

While stating that there are some that have been collated and laid but not considered, he said those that are long overdue should be submitted within a week so that they can all be treated.

“I give these ad-hoc committees one week for the reports to be brought so that we can consider them.

“Also there are a lot of considerations for third reading that will also take priority over our second reading so that we can make a lot of complete process. There are still a number of bills due for completion. These two issues, address ad-hoc reports and also considering reports for passage of bills will be our priorities in these days ahead of us,” he said.

Affected ad hoc committees

The ad-hoc committees are on:

– State of humanitarian efforts in the North-east headed by David Umaru and constituted on January 24, 2017.

– National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) headed by Ahmad Lawan and constituted March 21, 2017.

– Attempted assassination of Dino Melaye headed by Jibrin Barau and constituted on April 26, 2017.

– Delegation to Kogi State Governor on the attempted assassination of Dino Melaye headed by Ike Ekweremadu and constituted on April 26, 2017.

-Investigation on the issue of accommodation, logistics, feeding, etc. offshore and onshore exploitation of pilgrims by National Hajj Commission of Nigeria headed by Adamu Aliero.

The report of this committee has been laid, submitted and the consideration is still ongoing.

– Investigation into the various allegations levelled against the Nigerian police headed by Francis Alimikhena and constituted on October 4, 2017.

– Investigation into the various allegations against the NNPC headed by Aliyu Wammako and constituted on October 4, 2017.

– Investigation on the reappearance, irregularities, reinstatement and promotion of Abdulrashid A. Maina comprising of the chairmen and vice chairmen of the committees on Establishment and public service, Judiciary, Human rights and legal matters, interior, and anti corruption and financial crimes. The chairman of the committee is Emmanuel Paulker and it was constituted on October 24, 2017.

– Arrest episode of Tuesday November 21, 2017 between the officers of EFCC, NIA and DSS headed by Francis Alimikhena and constituted on November 27, 2017.

– Economic waste and Nigerian customs service headed by Dino Melaye and constituted on December 20, 2017.

– Investigation of the circumstances that led to the destruction and violence against the empowerment program of Ahmed Ogembe headed by James Manager) and constituted on March 8, 2018.

– Joint committees of Senate and House of Representatives to investigate the incident of the Senate chamber on Wednesday April 18, 2018 headed by Bala N’Allah and constituted on April 26, 2018.

– Investigation of Amnesty International report on the alleged Human rights and abuse in the North-East (David Umaru) and constituted on June 6, 2018.

– Technical committee of the declined assent to bills by the President of the armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria (David Umaru) and constituted on October 10, 2018.