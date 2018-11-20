Nigerian doctors, nurses commit to harmonious relationship

Related News

Nigerian doctors and nurses have committed themselves to a better working relationship in the health sector and stoppage of unhealthy rivalry, the President of Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, has said.

Mr Faduyile said this in a statement Tuesday after a courtesy visit to the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in Abuja.

The official said the NMA was prepared for a better relationship with the nurses and is always committed to the restoration of the lost glory of health workers.

He said such collaboration would guarantee better working relationship, quality health care service for patients and better working environment.

Nigerian doctors and nurses have been on warpath over the years especially because doctors specifically oppose most of the welfare demands of JOHESU (Joint Health Sector Union), a group of other health workers apart from doctors. Nurses are included in JOHESU.

“It is true that nurses have not had the best of times over the years in the health sector. And that has pushed them to distance themselves from the doctors,” Mr Faduyile explained.

“By this visit, NMA is calling on nurses to return to the lost relationship that has been progressive and beneficial to both of us.

“It is important we ensure harmony within the health sector and better working environment. Everybody in the medical profession must key into the new spirit of togetherness and Nigerians must know that health workers are united.”

Also, Abdrafiu Adeniji, the President of NANNM, the association of nurses, was quoted in the statement as commending the NMA president for the visit.

He acknowledged the fact that without harmonious and cordial relationship, the health care environment will not develop.

“We should be able to do it in a way that will not hamper the benefit of our patients. We are committed to team action and quality health care services to the health care consumers that we are employed to serve,” he said.

“We take sincere commitment of each and every one of us, we believe the health sector in Nigeria will be better.’’

Also quoted in the statement, Thomas Shettima, the General Secretary of NANNM, said the objective of close collaboration would ensure that patients receive the best service since both nurses and doctors are patients centered.

“We have understood that conflict is not taking us anywhere, but if we work together the sky is our limit.”

According to the statement, the meeting ended with the formation of a technical committee that will fashion out ways to develop policies that will improve the ailing health sector.