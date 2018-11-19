Code of Conduct Tribunal gets new judge

Related News

Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Walter Onnoghen, has sworn in a new member of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Julie Amabor.

The tribunal made this known in a statement on Monday by its head of media and public relations, Ibrahim Al-Hassan.

“The Chief Justice of the Federation Justice Walter S. Onnoghen GCON, on Monday 19th November, 2018, administered oath of office to Justice Julie Abieyuwa Amabor, as Member of Code of Conduct Tribunal,” the statement said.

Ms Amabor will join the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, and William Atedze to complete the membership as provided by section 20 (2) of the tribunal’s enabling act.

The CCT has been without a third member since 2014 when Robert Udo retired.

The CCT also said in its statement that the NJC is making plans to ensure the tribunal is brought under the council, as an arm of Nigeria’s judicial system.

“Shortly after administering the oath at the Supreme Court Complex Abuja, the Chief Justice of Nigeria remarked that there is an ongoing effort to bring the CCT under Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) to enable it function effectively and efficiently and for the good governance of the country.

“He urged the new member to be above board in her decision and live by the judicial oath she has taken. He urged her to always stand by her conscience no matter whose ox is gored.

“The Chief Justice of the Federation warned judges to avoid any act that will create negative perception on the conduct of judicial officers, which he said cast doubt on the integrity of the institution. He admonished the new member to be team player in carrying out her work.”