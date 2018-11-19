Buhari, Atiku aides clash over principals’ 2019 aspirations

Related News

The Director-General of Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, and that of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, have revealed what their principals are capable of achieving if elected in 2019.

The duo appeared on Channels TV Sunday Politics.

Mr Daniel, while speaking during the interview session, said Mr Abubakar’s emergence as the president of Nigeria would lead to rise in the stock exchange.

“Take this as a prediction, when in February 2019, the election results are reeled out and Atiku becomes president, the first thing that you are going to see is that activities on the Nigerian stock exchange are going to rise.

”You will see instant movements indicating that people believe there will be an environment where they can bring in capital.”

He, however, said for Nigerians to enjoy this ‘rise’, they should vote Mr Buhari out of power.

“Nigeria is not working and I want to start by quoting what the current president said in one of his tweets, specifically, I think this was sometime in March 2015 just before the election. He promised Nigerians jobs, he said he was going to create additional jobs and he said and I quote, ”If I do not fulfil my promises, you have the power to decide who leads you and how they lead you”.

“Part of what is key for us is provision of jobs and my submission is if the contract that Buhari had with the people is that he will create jobs, then he has failed to deliver that contract.

“Going forward, in Atiku Abubakar, we clearly have a better person, we clearly have someone who has better exposure to all the facets of this country,” he said.

However, retorting, Mr Amaechi said ”Mr Daniel and his principal only pretended to be blind to the achievements of President Buhari”.

He claimed the president has fulfilled all his 2015 campaign promises.

“We are going to focus on infrastructure; we are dealing with roads, water, power, and railways. We are also improving our seaport. We are saying to Nigerians, trust us.

”We promised change, now there’s a huge change in Nigeria. We are not going back to the economy where people just cart away funds.

“Few months after coming to government, we commissioned the Kaduna-Abuja railway, does that not deserve another trust? We are working on Lagos-Ibadan railway.

”Work is ongoing on the Lagos-Ibadan highway. Power has improved from 3,000 megawatts to 7,000 megawatts and we are discharging about 5,000 megawatts.”

He further said the incumbent president is ”working every day and would perform better if elected again in 2019”.

The general election is expected to hold in February 2019. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Abubakar, and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Buhari, are the major contenders among over 50 aspirants.