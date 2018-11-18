NDLEA intercepts 11 containers with 241 million Tramadol tablets

FILE: Line up of trucks carrying containers at Iganmu on Lagos-Badagry Expresses way on Tuesday (17/7/18). 03832/17/7/2018/Babatunde Atolagbe/ICE/NAN

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has seized 241 million Tramadol tablets in 11 containers, weighing 118 metric tonnes.

Head of Public Affairs of the agency, Jonah Achema, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the seizure was made at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the agency had earlier uncovered 340 million Tramadol tablets in 12 containers on November 15 at the port.

The containers had been on the watch-list of the NDLEA since November 2017.

They were taken to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for search, based on the agency’s reasonable suspicion that they contained the drug.

Mr Achema said that there were 39 more containers that were lined up for search as the agency strongly suspected that they contained illicit drugs.

“This brings to 581 million Tramadol tablets uncovered within two days of the search. The search is still ongoing. We shall continue tomorrow as well,” he said.

Mr Achema added that the agency would not relent until the country was freed from drug abuse and consumption.

(NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.