Four INEC workers, NYSC member, 3-yr-old die in accident

Four staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), an NYSC member and a three-year-old girl died in an accident on Ajaokuta–Lokoja Road on Saturday, an official has confirmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt in Lokoja on Sunday that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was performing his primary assignment with INEC office in Lokoja and that the child belonged to one of the INEC staff members.

The victims were returning from Ayingba, Kogi, where they attended the wedding ceremony of another INEC worker, NAN learnt.

Ahmed Biambo, the Director of Voter Education and Publicity at Kogi Office of INEC, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with NAN.

Mr Biambo said that the victims were from the Information and Communication Technology and Account departments of INEC.

He said the corpses had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

Meanwhile the Kogi Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusegun Martins, could not comment on the incident as he did not respond to calls made to his telephone number.

( NAN)