Abducted Zamfara twins regain freedom

The twin sisters abducted in Dauran town in Zamfara state have been released by their kidnappers.

Hassana and Hussaina were kidnapped last month as they distributed invitation cards for their upcoming wedding.

The abductors threatened to kill them after the girls’ family said they could not raise the N15 million ransom the criminals demanded.

An audio clip of one of the twins went viral in which she was heard pleading for help from both the government and the general public.

She said some kidnapped victims whose families could not pay ransom to free them were slaughtered in their presence.

One of the kidnappers was heard threatening to kill one of them if payment was not made.

However, reports said the kidnappers later reduced the amount.

A Senator, Kabiru Marafa, Friday donated N6 million as part of contribution to raise the N15 million required by the kidnappers.

There was also crowdfunding on the social media, while the chairman of Zarmi local government Awwal-Bawa Moriki also pledged N5 million.

The online newspaper, Daily Nigerian, reported that it spoke with the girls after they were released unhurt Saturday evening.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.