I’m ready to meet you in court, Saraki replies Oshiomhole

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has stated that Nigerians are eagerly awaiting how President Muhammadu Buhari will handle the allegations of bribery levelled against APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Oshiomhole is accused to have taken kickbacks during the just concluded primary elections in the party.

Mr Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, also described as an empty boast a threat by Mr Oshiomhole to sue Mr Saraki.

Mr Saraki said he “will be ready to meet him (Oshiomhole) in court.”

“Nigerians are waiting to see how the President will handle the serious allegations against his party chairman. We expect the President with his anti-corruption campaign to institute thorough and transparent investigation into the allegations against his party chairman.

“The failure of the President to get to the root of the matter will finally destroy his ability and that of the party to continue to talk of any anti-graft battle. The President should let the investigation be thorough, open and transparent. This is no time for any cover-up,” he stated.

Mr Saraki maintained that until the outcome of a thorough investigation is known to Nigerians and the APC chairman is cleared of the allegations against him, Mr Oshiomhole is not on a firm ground to talk about morality or fight against corruption.

The statement is coming two days after Mr Saraki attacked the APC chairman, saying he had no moral right to remain in politics following allegations of kickbacks levelled against him.

“Oshiomhole is somebody, who has been told to have been collecting not even naira but dollars from candidates and he is being accused by his party’s aspirants and Governors.

“I don’t think he has any moral ground, even to continue to be in politics not to talk about being a Chairman of a party,” Mr Saraki said in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Reacting, Mr Oshiomhole in a statement by his chief press secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, early Thursday threatened to sue Mr Saraki.

“It is equally sad, but not unexpected, that Saraki, who is politically drowning, would make such libelous comments against the national chairman of the APC. And I challenge Saraki to mention one name of an aspirant that gave money to the national chairman or we file a legal action against him.”

Since his defection to the opposition PDP, Mr Saraki has been in a battle with Mr Oshiomhole who at several times called for his resignation as Senate President.