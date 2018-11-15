JUST IN: ASUU Strike: Nigerian govt., university teachers begin talk

Related News

Nigerian government officials are about to begin a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Abuja .

The meeting is part of the steps by the government to resolve issues involved in the ongoing nationwide strike by the lecturers.

An ASUU delegation led by the national president of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, arrived the Ministry of Labour and Employment at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The union went on strike November 4 over non-implementation of agreement and funding of public universities. The strike has lingered for 11 days.

Meanwhile, an official of the labour ministry said the minister of labour, Chris Ngige, was holding a brief closed-door meeting with members of the federal government delegation which include the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris; and the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sunny Echono, before the minister will join officials of ASUU in the conference room.

The meeting was yet to begin as at 2:33 p.m.