UK Ministers resign over Prime Minister May’s deal to leave EU

British Brexit Minister, Dominic Raab, resigned on Thursday over Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the EU.

He said in a statement on Twitter “I regret to say that, following the Cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign.”

Mr Raab resigned on Thursday, thrusting May’s government into turmoil just two days after she clinched an EU divorce deal that was mauled by opponents, allies and mutinous members of her party.

“Above all, I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election,” Mr Raab said.

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust. I cannot support the proposed deal,’’ Raab said.

Also, the Work and Pensions Minister, Esther McVey, quit on Thursday over the Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels.

“The deal you put before the Cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum,” McVey wrote in a letter to May, joining Brexit Secretary Mr Raab in quitting.

May gained collective but not unanimous approval for her Brexit plan from senior ministers on Wednesday, and McVey said that the withdrawal agreement was not what Britons voted for when they chose to leave the EU in 2016.

“It will be no good trying to pretend to (Britons) that this deal honours the result of the referendum when it is obvious to everyone it doesn’t,” she wrote.

“The proposals put before Cabinet, which will soon be judged by the entire country, means handing over around 39 billion pounds to the EU without anything in return…

“We have gone from no deal is better than a bad deal, to any deal is better than no deal.”

The resignations of the senior ministers thrust the United Kingdom into a political crisis just as May was attempting to garner support for a Brexit deal which her opponents have warned could sink her premiership.

It also throws the future course of Brexit into uncertainty: scenarios range from a calm divorce to rejection of May’s deal, potentially ending her premiership and leaving the bloc with no agreement, or another referendum.

Raab said May’s plan threatened the integrity of the United Kingdom and he could not support an indefinite backstop arrangement where the EU held a veto over Britain’s ability to exit.

“No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement,” Raab said in his resignation letter.

The 44-year-old was appointed to the role of Brexit minister in July this year following the resignation of his predecessor David Davis, who also quit in protest at May’s Brexit strategy.

European Union leaders will meet on Nov. 25 to endorse the divorce deal.

British journalists said anger among Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmakers was so high that they might call for a vote of no confidence in May’s leadership. There was no confirmation.

ITV reporter Robert Peston said enough demands for a no confidence vote could be lodged by lunchtime on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Raab was the 15th minister to leave the May cabinet since November 2017, and just a week after Jo Johnson left as Junior Transport Minister, also citing disagreements in the Brexit deal. (Reuters/NAN)