2019: APC frowns at South-east leaders ‘endorsement’ of Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy by somr South-east leaders is an insult to the Igbo people.

Its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a message Tuesday night said the APC considers Mr Abubakar and the PDP “as people who have lost any sense of shame”.

ThisDay and other newspapers Wednesday reported that Igbo leaders including elders, traditional and religious leaders as well as women groups endorsed the joint presidential ticket of Mr Abubakar and Peter Obi for the 2019 general election after a one day meeting in Enugu.

The reports also said Ben Nwabueze, an elderly law professor and Igbo leader, showed his support for the presidential project, urging Igbos to support the project.

The report said this was revealed in a five-point communique issued at the end of the summit with the theme “Ndigbo 2019 and Beyond” and that the leaders commended the restructuring agenda put on the table by Atiku/Obi, which four zones of the country had agreed on as the reason for their decision.

However, the APC claims the Igbo people were “frontline victims of the PDP’s misrule in 16 years and can’t wait to know the promises they are making them now”.

“The APC considers Atiku and his PDP co-travellers as people who have lost any sense of shame.

“The purported endorsement of Atiku and PDP by some leaders of the South-east for the 2019 general elections is an affront on the the Igbo people who were frontline victims of the 16 years of the PDP misrule.

“It will be interesting to know what the PDP will be telling the Igbo people during the campaign.”

He said the South-east in the last three years of the APC led government has seen visible progress in terms of infrastructure “and the programmes they benefit from so we are confident they can’t be fooled by any promises.”

“The South-east people have three and half years of visible progress in terms of massive infrastructure and the thousands of common people who are benefiting from the social programme investments under APC to compare to the PDP’s 16 years of retrogression.

“We in APC are confident that the Igbo won’t be fooled by any group, by whatever name, to sell a thoroughly discredited party like the PDP to the very discerning Igbo people.”