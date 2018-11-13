Party Primaries: INEC sued 200 times – Chairman

Related News

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has revealed that because of the primary elections recently held by political parties, INEC had been dragged to court over 200 times.

Mr Yakubu stated this on Tuesday while delivering a keynote address at the 6th Convocation Lecture of Oduduwa University (OUI) in Ipetumodu, Osun State.

He also said the Commission was poised to conduct free, fair, and credible general elections in 2019.

Speaking on the topic, “The Independent National Electoral Commission and The Challenges and Prospects of Leadership Recruitment for Good Governance in Nigeria’’ Mr Yakubu said INEC was prepared for the elections.

“As we are approaching the general elections, the commission is more than prepared to conduct election that will be acceptable to all and sundry and the international community.

“In all fairness, the commission has drastically leapt up from where it was when democratic was resurrected in 1999,” he stated.

Mr Yakubu identified growing trend of vote-buying, do or die political mentality, absence of internal democracy in political parties and poor management of intra-party contests.

According to him, other challenges faced by INEC are incendiary speech, insecurity, impunity and lack of consequences for electoral offenders.

(NAN)