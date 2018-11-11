Political news that made the headlines last week

Related News

Some of the major political stories of the week include the mid-term elections in the USA, the inauguration of Paul Biya as President of Cameroon for a seventh term and the defection of four House of Representatives members from the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition parties.

Monday

Court voids suspension of four Imo Assembly members

On Monday, an Imo High Court quashed the suspension of four members of the State House of Assembly, describing their suspension as unconstitutional.

The court also awarded the applicants, Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru APC), Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano APC), Israel Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli) and Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru East APC) N8 million in damages and N100,000 in legal fees.

Justice Goddy Anunihu in his ruling on the matter also directed the Speaker of the House and the Imo House of Assembly who were the first and second respondents to pay the applicants their salaries, allowances and emoluments for the period they were suspended.

Mr Anunihu said the allegations levelled against the four lawmakers were vague, adding that they were not given a chance to clear the allegations.

He ruled that the assembly should have deferred the matter to hear from them before deciding to suspend them.

He also ruled that the suspension was a gross violation of the rights of the constituents of the members and violated their rights to fair hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four lawmakers were suspended on June 27, over alleged unparliamentary conduct.

Tuesday

Cameroon inaugurated president-elect Biya

Cameroon president-elect, Paul Biya, 85, was inaugurated for the seventh time on Tuesday.

He was sworn in at the country’s National Assembly.

Americans vote in mid-term elections

Americans went to the polls in crucial midterm elections as President Donald Trump warned “illegal voting” saying attracts “maximum criminal penalty.”

“Law Enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday’s Election (or Early Voting).

“Anyone caught will be subject to the Maximum Criminal Penalties allowed by law. Thank you!” Mr Trump warned in a tweet.

He and his predecessor, former president Barack Obama, had clashed while making last-minute push at rallies before the election day on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that all the 435 House of Representatives seats representing the 50 States were up for grabs.

Also, 35 of the 100 Senate seats were contested, while governorship elections were held in 36 states and three territories.

There were also 6,066 state legislative seats across 46 states in the midterm elections that analysts said would be a referendum for the Trump’s presidency.

Armed men invade Ekweremadu’s home

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, and son escaped an “assassination attempt” Tuesday morning, his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, said.

Mr Anichukwu in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES said armed men invaded Mr Ekweremadu’s Abuja residence at about 4 a.m.

“The armed men discreetly evaded the security at Ekweremadu’s Apo Quarters residence, to gain entry into his house,”Mr Anichukwu said.

The police however, said there was no assassination attempt on the deputy Senate president, saying what happened was a case of burglary.

Four APC reps quit party

Also on Tuesday, Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost another four of its members in the House of Representatives to other political parties.

The lawmakers, Dada Awoleye (Oyo), Segun Williams (Ogun), Lawali Hassan and Adedapo Lam-Adesina (Oyo), announced their defections on Tuesday.

While Mr Awoleye defected to the Accord party, Messrs Williams, Hassan and Lam-Adesina defected to Labour Party (LP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Action Democratic Congress (ADC), respectively.

Wednesday

Democrats seize control of U.S. House of Representatives

The opposition Democratic party pledged to check President Donald Trump after seizing U.S. house control in Tuesday’s polls.

“Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America,” Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi told cheering Democrats at a Washington victory party, saying House Democrats would be a check on Trump.

“We will have a responsibility to find our common ground where we can, stand our ground where we can’t,” Ms Pelosi said.

The ruling Republican party however, maintained control of the Senate.

Senate cuts 2018 budgets of 30 agencies, reallocates funds to 2019 election

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday approved that half of the N242 billion budgeted for the 2019 election be removed from the 2018 budget of 30 federal agencies.

Presenting a motion on Wednesday, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, said the election could not be funded entirely from the service wide votes as earlier approved.

The motion, co-sponsored by 18 other senators, proposed that N121 billion be removed from the 30 agencies while the other N121 billion be sourced from service wide votes.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned his appointment, ending a soured tenure with President Donald Trump who had severally pushed for Mr Sessions’ resignation over the kg t Russian probe.

Mr Sessions resigned at the request of the president.

“At your request, I am submitting my resignation,” Mr Sessions wrote in the opening of his resignation letter to Trump.

“In my time as attorney general, we have restored and upheld the rule of law – a glorious tradition that each of us has a responsibility to safeguard,” Mr Sessions added in the letter.

Thursday

INEC names parties to contest November 17 by-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) named the political parties that will participate in by-elections in Katsina, Bauchi, Kwara and Cross River states scheduled for November 17.

According to the commission, the parties which submitted lists of candidates and their particulars are the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), United Party of Nigeria (UPN), and Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN).

2019: SDP expresses doubt over INEC’s preparedness for general elections

With about four months to the 2019 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), expressed doubts in the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections.

The National Secretary of the party, Shehu Gabam, stated the fears of the party to a team of PREMIUM TIMES editors when he led some officials of the party on a visit Wednesday in Abuja.

“INEC is clearly not prepared for the election,” he said.

Friday

2019: Southern, Middle Belt leaders attack Osinbajo, accuse him of vote buying

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum on Wednesday accused the Buhari administration through the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, of engaging in “advance(d) vote buying” ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The group, which met in Abuja to deliberate on the state of the nation, noted that the Tradermoni scheme of the government was an avenue to corrupt the electorate ahead of the general elections next year.

Commotion in Ondo Assembly as members sack speaker, deputy

There was confusion at the Ondo State House of Assembly as the speaker, Bamidele Oloyelogun, and his deputy, Iroju Ogundeji, were on Friday impeached by other members of the house.

Olamide George from Akure North and Abimbola Fajolu from Ile oluji/Okeigbo constituency were immediately named speaker and deputy respectively.

2019: INEC omits name of Imo APC governorship candidate from provisional list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday failed to publish any name as that of the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

The commission displayed the provisional list of governorship candidates for the 2019 general election.

Oshiomhole returns to Nigeria from London

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, returned to Nigeria from London, U.K. on Friday.

Mr Oshiomhole returned aboard a British Airways flight to Lagos from the British capital.

The former Edo State Governor met with the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, in London within the last two days. Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has been receiving medical treatment for undisclosed ailments in London, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

It was not immediately clear when Mr Oshiomhole left Nigeria, but his departure was largely speculated as being prompted by an investigation into how he handled the APC primaries across the country. The exercise between September and October produced the party’s candidates for presidential, governorship and legislative offices.

Several APC governors whom Mr Oshiomhole apparently blocked from nominating successors have been publicly fuming with the party chairman.

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun have been particularly furious with Mr Oshiomhole, publicly accusing him of disregarding the party’s constitution in the conduct of primaries and demanding his immediate removal.

Both Messrs Amosun and Okorocha believe Mr Oshiomhole has the backing of Mr Tinubu, whose influence over party affairs is widely acknowledged even though he does not hold a formal position.

Mr Oshiomhole has denied all allegations of fraud against him, and challenged whoever has issues with his leadership to leave the party

Saturday

56 political parties ready for 2019 general elections- INEC official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 56 political parties out of the 91 registered parties in the country are set to participate in the 2019 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Rivers, Obo Effanga, said this during a media briefing on Friday in Port Harcourt.

He said that INEC was interested in all the 91 registered political parties, adding that the commission would only deal with political parties that registered for the election in 2019.

Despite NYSC scandal, PDP submits Razak Atunwa as Kwara governorship candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party has submitted Razak Atunwa’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as its gubernatorial candidate in Kwara State, weeks after the politician was caught in a brazen act of forgery.

Coming after Nigerians mounted calls on the PDP to reject Mr Atunwa, Friday’s development showed the main opposition party was indifferent to the manipulation of a national document by one of its own, and even complicit in the desperate moves the politician has been making to escape the consequences of his act.

Mr Atunwa’s name was listed amongst over 30 candidates presented by political parties in Kwara for the 2019 governorship election. INEC published the list on Friday afternoon, and it showed Mr Atunwa listed Oladipo Muyiwa as his running mate.

INEC attributes high cost of conducting elections to insecurity

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has attributed the high cost of conducting elections to prevailing insecurity in most parts of the country and called for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians.

The INEC national commissioner in charge of Benue, Enugu and Anambra states, Festus Okoye, said this on Saturday in Makurdi during an interaction with leaders of political parties, civil society organisations and the media.