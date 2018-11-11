Soldiers kill two Boko Haram commanders – Official

Nigerian Army officers fighting Boko Haram
Nigerian Soldiers [Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

The Nigeria Army on Sunday said its troops had killed two Boko Haram commanders and reclaimed some communities in the ongoing clearance operations in Borno.

The army, on its twitter handle, said that the commanders identified as Abu Rajal and Tuja Sa’inna Banki, were killed in the operation.

“Recall that troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Chibok and 28 Task Force Brigade, Damboa, embarked on Joint Clearance Operations from Gumsuri to Gambori in Borno on Nov. 9, 2018; they successfully cleared and liberated some villages.

“Reports just reaching Nigerian Army Headquarters, confirmed that two high profile Boko Haram terrorists’ commanders named Abu Rajal and Tuja Sa’inna Banki were killed during the clearance operations,” it twitted.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, commended the gallant troops and urged them to carry out further incursions and clearance operations to ensure that the remnants of the insurgents were completely wiped out.”

(NAN)

