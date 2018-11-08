I have no hand in Oshiomhole’s ordeal – Amosun

Related News

The Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has said that contrary to perception, he has no hand in the reported interrogation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, by the State Security Service (SSS).

Mr Oshimohole was reportedly grilled by operatives of the SSS Sunday following petitions by some governors alleging he accepted bribes in the course of the party primaries held recently.

Mr Amosun is one of the governors having a running battle with the APC chairman after his preferred governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, lost to Dapo Abiodun.

Other governors having problem with Mr Oshiomhole include Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari for the third time in a week, Mr Amosun said he has no power to order the probe of the APC chairman.

“I think you are probably giving me an oversight role and I am not a security person, so clearly I think that question will not be for me,” he said

The Ogun governor said if he wants to fight Mr Oshiomhole, he will do so openly.

“I don’t have to hide under a finger to fight. If there is need for me to put my views across, you know me by now that I will do it,” he said.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost

Daily Trust newspaper Thursday reported that Mr Oshiomhole suddenly travelled out of the country to the United States of America fuelling speculations that he fled to allow for rising tension to cool down before he returns.

Asked for reaction Mr Amosun said “I have told you those things are beyond my pedigree and you are asking me questions that I am not well suited for. The one that I have to talk about we have said it loud and clear that it doesn’t even need add anything.”