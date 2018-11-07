Senate constitutes committee to probe alleged politicisation of Buhari’s intervention programmes

Related News

The Senate has constituted a seven-member committee to probe allegation that funds for the federal government’s special intervention programmes are being used as a campaign tool for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier at the plenary on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, said the funds had been “politicised” and beneficiaries were asked to submit details of their permanent voter’s cards.

The Senate had resolved to set up a committee to investigate the allegation. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced membership of the committee shortly before the end of plenary.

The members are Ibrahim Gobir, Shehu Sani, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Danjuma Goje, Dino Melaye, Mathew Urghoghide and Gbenga Ashafa.

Mr Saraki also announced new chairpersons for some Senate committees.

Lawal Gumau, who won the Bauchi Central senatorial by-election in August, was drafted to head the committee on federal character while Ali Ndume and Tijani Kaura will chair committees on establishment and police respectively.

Abu Ibrahim, formerly heading the committee on police will now chair the labour committee.