Nigeria has been ruled by ‘morons’ — Sowore

The presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has promised to jail corrupt leaders even if they have a day to live.

He also said he would to promote the export of cannabis if elected next year.

Speaking at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Tuesday, he said he has no intention to legalise the controversial drug produced from the Indian hemp plants, “All I intend to do is to export and sell the endowed product to people and countries that need them.

“This is because Nigeria is having the best of this product. In fact, it has become the oil of the world. It is a big product that can fetch us fortunes in Nigeria.”

The publisher of Sahara Reporters online newspaper also dismissed Nigerian leaders as “morons” who “don’t think.”

“Starting from Obasanjo’s administration, we have been ruled by morons,” said Mr Sowore. “Our leaders don’t have intellect, they don’t think.”

In an apparent dig at President Muhammadu Buhari, he said: “A man who is looking for his certificate at 76 is an idiot. How can you be looking for a certificate that is with Cambridge in WAEC?”

Mr Sowore also vowed to jail past officials who misappropriated public funds.

“I will be clear about fighting corruption,” he said, adding that he had been advised not to talk about fighting corruption.

“If we find out that someone stole 20 years ago, we will jail the person even if he only has a day left to live.

“If you are collecting Abacha’s loot, you should be collecting Obasanjo’s loot, you should be collecting Babangida’s loot. Loot is loot!

“If we can collect money from Abacha who is dead, why can’t we collect our looted money from Obasanjo and Babangida who have embezzled our money while they were in government I will probe them all.

“Over the years, Nigerians have been serving the greedy. I think it is the time to serve the needy, we need to draw line to say enough is enough ”

On minimum wage, Mr Sowore denied he was advocating for N100,000, saying all he was asking for “actually a living wage”.