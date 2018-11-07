Buhari swears in Code of Conduct Bureau, Population Commission appointees

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the chairman and members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and commissioners for National Population Commission (NPC).

The president swore them in Wednesday inside the council chamber of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Both sets of appointees were screened and cleared by the Nigerian Senate last month.

Those sworn in for the CCB include Mohammed Isa, who will head the Bureau. He hails from Jigawa State.

Other members include Murtala Kankia Katsina, (North West) Emmanuel Attah, Cross River, (South South), Obolo Opanachi, Kogi, (North Central), and Ken Alkali, Nasarawa, (North Central.)

Others are S.F. Ogundare, Oyo, (South West), Ganiyu Hamzat, Ogun, (South West), Sahad Abubakar, Gombe (North East) and Vincent Nwanne, (Ebonyi, South East.)

For the National Population Commission, the commissioners sworn in include Nwanne Nwabuisi (Abia), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Chidi Christopher Ezeoke (Anambra), Isah Buratai(Borno), Charles Ogwa (Cross River), Richard Odibo (Delta), Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), A.D. Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo), Ekike Ezeh(Enugu) and Abubakar Mohammed Danburam (Gombe).

Others are Uba Nnabue (Imo), Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna), Suleiman Lawal (Kano), Jimoh Isah(Kogi), Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Kwarra(Nasarawa), Aliyu Datti(Niger), Seyi Adererinokun Olusanya(Ogun), Oladiran Iyantan(Ondo), Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau), Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany (Taraba).