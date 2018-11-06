Buhari appoints new ICRC boss, nominates six for NBS board

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate the name of Chidi Uzowa for confirmation as Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

Mr Uzowa’s nomination was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday.

The letter reads, “In accordance with section 21 (a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act 2010, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate nomination of Engineer Chidi Uzowa as Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate. Please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In a separate letter, Mr Buhari wants the Senate to confirm six other people as chairman and members of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics.

“In compliance with section 8(2A and J) of the statistics act 2010, I write to forward here names of the chairman and members of the board of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics for confirmation by the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Attached herewith are the curriculum vitae.

Dr Kabir Nakura – chairman Alhaji Akinola Bashir – member Prof Moses Momoh – member Walijo Danladi – member Adamu Modu – member Nwafo Paul Chukwudi – member

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished senate, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”