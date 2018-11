Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Prince Charles, the new head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Mr Charles, the heir to the British throne, arrived the forecourt of the office of the president at about 2:20p.m Tuesday.

He was received by Mr Buhari who introduced him to senior government officials at the venue.

After the pleasantries, the two leaders went into a closed-door meeting.

Details later.