BREAKING: Four APC Reps quit party

House of Reps 3
House of Reps [Photo: Twitter - @HouseNGR]

Nigeria’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress, has lost another four of its members in the House of Representatives to other political parties.

The lawmakers, Dada Awoleye (Oyo), Segun Williams (Ogun), Lawali Hassan and Adedapo Lam-Adesina (Oyo), announced their defections on Tuesday.

While Mr Awoleye defected to the Accord party, Messrs Williams, Hassan and Lam-Adesina defected to Labour Party (LP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Action Democratic Congress (ADC), respectively.

More members of the ruling party have defected in the last one month.

Some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party have also defected within the period.

