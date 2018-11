Related News

There is tension at the departure lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja over the poor state of the communication system.

Many passengers travelling out of Abuja protested the situation saying they could not hear the public announcements including of scheduled flights.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some passengers have missed their flights on account of the failure.

Abuja airport is Nigeria’s second busiest after the Lagos airport.

More details later…