Six killed in road accident in Ebonyi

Six persons were killed while nine others sustained injuries in a ghastly motor accident in Ebonyi State.

Of the six dead victims, four were males while two are females.

It was learnt that the two buses coming from opposite ends of the road had a head on collusion on the road while on high speed.

The incident, it was further gathered, happened on Friday night around 6 pm.

The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Commission Ebonyi State, Okoro Monday confirmed the incident.

He said the accident occurred close to Ezzamgbo bridge on the ever busy Abakaliki Enugu expressway.

The spokesman said both the dead and wounded have been evacuated to the Federal Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

“Nine persons were injured. Out of the nine, 8 were male and one female. Number of persons killed were six; four male, two females.

“Those killed were taken to FETHA two and those injured were also taken to FETHA two where they were deposited at the morgue.

“Precisely, it was caused by collision. Two vehicles had head on collision. It occurred very close to Ezzamgbo bridge. The number of the vehicles involved are AWK 702 XA and JAL 376ZX which belonged to People Choice Motors,” the spokesman said.