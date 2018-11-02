How police arrested cook who allegedly killed his employer

Related News

The police in Ondo State have confirmed the arrest of the suspected killer of an Ondo high chief, Ope Bademosi, who was stabbed to death on Wednesday allegedly by his cook at his residence in Lagos.

The suspect, who has been identified as Sunday Anani, reportedly stabbed Mr Bademosi, the chairman of Credit Switch Technology, a Nigerian tech company, several times with a knife, before making away with his valuables.

The incident was said to have occurred at No.3A Onikoyi Lane residence, Parkview estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, three days after Mr Anani was employed as a cook.

The police immediately declared him wanted, alerting the public on the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ondo State command, Femi Joseph, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the suspect was arrested at the Ayeyemi area of Ondo town in the state.

“You know we have been on the trail of the suspect once he was declared wanted,” explained Mr Joseph.

“We got information that he was hibernating somewhere in Ondo town at the Ayeyemi area and the DPO Fagun Police division led by SP Olajide Samuel, led his men to the place and picked him up.”

He said the suspect has been transferred to the Lagos Police Command for further investigation, given that the crime was committed there.

The suspect, who is believed to be a citizen of the Republic of Benin, was brought to the police headquarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, where he was shown to journalists before he was transferred to Lagos.

He was arrested along with two other suspects in connection to the crime.

Mr Joseph said the phone of the deceased was found on the suspect when he was arrested.