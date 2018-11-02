Again, Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Rock

Related News

A National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, again on Friday, visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he met behind closed door with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tinubu had on October 31 paid similar visit to the State House and dismissed the call for the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiohmole, saying party supremacy must be respected.

He said Mr Oshiohmole has so far not violated APC constitution or engaged in any anti-party activity that will warrant his resignation or removal from office.

Mr Tinubu’s comments on Oshiohmole have continued to attract comments from some aggrieved members of the APC including Governor Rochas Okorocha, who spoke to State House correspondents on Thursday after he met with Mr Buhari at the State House.

Mr Okorocha, who reacted to Mr Tinubu’s approval of Oshiomhole’s leadership style, opined that the APC national leader must have been `ill-informed’.

The governor said the national chairman should be called to order to respect the rule of law, do the right and respect court orders.

Mr Tinubu, however, declined to comment on the matter after the meeting on Friday with the president.

(NAN)