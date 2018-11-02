Related News

A yet-to-be-identified man on Friday jumped into the Lagos lagoon, in what appeared to be suicide.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the man jumped into the lagoon through the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Witnesses said the man alighted from a commercial vehicle and made the fatal jump.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES at about 1:20 pm Friday, Kehinde Adebayo, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the incident.

He said that officials of the Lagos Waterways and other local divers have recovered the body.

The body has since been taken to a police station in Adekunle part of Lagos, he said.

“I can confirm the incident and I am on my way to Adekunle now, to get more details,” he said.

He added that the victim’s identity could not be confirmed yet.

