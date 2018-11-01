Related News

The Nigerian government has arraigned some Shiite members arrested during one of the the recent clashes with the army in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

About 400 members of the group were arrested and detained after the group clashed with the officers during an inter-state rally which ended in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dozens of Shiite members died during the clashes, with the Nigerian Army alleging that the protesters confronted them to provoke a clampdown by soldiers.

Although the Shiite members denied the allegation, some security vehicles were destroyed during the clampdown.

A member of the group, Abdullahi Musa, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the Shiite Members were arraigned at a Magistrate Court in Wuse district of Abuja.

Details later….