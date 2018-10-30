South-south governors had “robust and fruitful discussion” with Buhari – Gov Dickson

From left: President Muhammadu Buhari; Governors Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa; Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Nyesom Wike of Rivers during their meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (30/10/18) 05403/30/10/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN Pic 17. President Muhammadu Buhari (R) welcoming South South State Governors: from left: Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa; Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Nyesom Wike of Rivers during their meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (30/10/18) 05404/30/10/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
The four governors who met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said they had a “robust and fruitful discussion” with the president.

They, however, refused to disclose what was discussed with the president.

The four governors who belong to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party include Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa states.

The meeting held inside the president’s office at State House Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Dickson of Bayelsa said, “My colleagues and I came to have audience with the president to discuss issues pertinent to our country and pertinent to our respective states.”

The Bayelsa governor also said they had “a robust and fruitful discussion with the president and he promised to look into it in anyway possible.”

When pressed for details of what was discussed, Mr Dickson simply said “ we don’t want to go into those details.”

